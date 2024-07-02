Charlton Athletic to beat Oxford United to Championship striker swoop

Charlton Athletic are setting their sights high as they gear up for their first full season under Nathan Jones’ management.

The Welshman arrived in February and turned around the Addicks’ campaign. An impressive unbeaten run lifted them out of relegation contention and far away from the drop zone, so there’s real excitement over what next season could hold.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The League One side have been active in the transfer market early on and now, it seems another deal is nearing.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Charlton Athletic are poised to win the race for Coventry City striker Matty Godden this summer. It comes after Nixon stated on Monday that the Sky Blues would sell him to the highest bidder this week, with Oxford United also keen.

Godden has a year left on his Coventry contract but having dropped down the pecking order, he has been lined up for a summer exit. It now seems South London is set to be his destination.

Godden in as May departs?

The striker department has been one of focus in the early stages of the transfer window at Charlton Athletic.

Leading talisman Alfie May has been the subject of bids from relegated Championship sides and it seems as though he’s now set to join Birmingham City. That leaves the Addicks with a big gap to fill given the former Cheltenham Town star’s key role in survival.

Image courtesy of: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS.

A move for Godden could go a long way to replacing May’s goals.

The 32-year-old managed nine goals in 41 games for Coventry City last season and has been a reliable goalscorer at League One level in the past. As occasional captain of the Sky Blues, he boasts the leadership and experience to hold a key role in Jones’ dressing room too.

A statement move

The fact Charlton Athletic have been able to fend off Championship interest to Godden’s signature says a lot about the aims the Addicks are setting for this season.

Oxford United could have offered the striker a stay in the second-tier, but they’ve been outbid by the South Londoners and will have to turn their attentions elsewhere in their striker hunt as a result.

It will now be hoped that the Godden swoop can be sealed with no late hitches as things move closer to a positive conclusion.

Should he join Charlton, the Canterbury-born striker would become the club’s fifth signing after deals for Will Mannion, Alex Mitchell, Josh Edwards and Luke Berry.