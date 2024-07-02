Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man

Burnley will be joining Preston North End in the Championship next season after a dismal campaign back in the Premier League.

The Clarets struggled to ever put themselves within a fighting chance of survival and ultimately, they drop straight back to the second-tier. They’ll be joined by Sheffield United and Luton Town, the two sides who came up with them in the 2022/23 campaign.

A number of players have now moved on with contracts officially expiring, with Jack Cork among them.

Now, the midfield veteran is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims that the 35-year-old is on the radar of Lancashire neighbours Preston North End following his departure from Burnley. Ryan Lowe and co are claimed to be considering a bargain free transfer swoop for Cork as a fresh start awaits after his Turf Moor release.

Serious pedigree

Whoever Cork joins after his Burnley departure will be getting a vastly experienced midfielder with pedigree at a high level in the English game.

He has 305 Premier League appearances to his name and 222 in the Championship. Cork has represented the Clarets, Southampton, Swansea City and more over the course of his lengthy career and Preston North End might just offer him a chance to extend his playing days yet.

Cork rarely featured for Kompany’s side in his final campaign, playing just six times last season. Four of those outings were off the bench in the Premier League, with the other two – including his only start – coming in the EFL Cup.

Despite that, the former Chelsea and England youngster will be determined to prove he still has plenty of offer on the pitch as well as off it.

A valuable signing for Preston

As club captain and star midfielder Alan Browne moves on from Preston North End, a move for someone like departed Burnley man Cork could be a shrewd one.

Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes and youngster Noah Mawene are options in the middle of the park but Cork could join and become a real leader straight away. His vast experience at a high level would be of great value and as a talisman like Browne departs, that is needed.

It might not be the most glamorous or long-term addition, but Cork could yet be a really influential figure for someone like Preston after Browne’s departure.

Time will tell just whether or not the links develop into anything concrete though. Lowe is sure to weigh up plenty of options in the middle of the park having lost such a vital player.