Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man

Burnley will be joining Preston North End in the Championship next season after a dismal campaign back in the Premier League.

The Clarets struggled to ever put themselves within a fighting chance of survival and ultimately, they drop straight back to the second-tier. They’ll be joined by Sheffield United and Luton Town, the two sides who came up with them in the 2022/23 campaign.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

A number of players have now moved on with contracts officially expiring, with Jack Cork among them.

Now, the midfield veteran is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims that the 35-year-old is on the radar of Lancashire neighbours Preston North End following his departure from Burnley. Ryan Lowe and co are claimed to be considering a bargain free transfer swoop for Cork as a fresh start awaits after his Turf Moor release.