burnley, Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man

Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man

2 July 2024
1 minute read

Burnley released midfielder Jack Cork this summer and now, Football Insider claims he’s a free transfer target for Preston North End.

Burnley will be joining Preston North End in the Championship next season after a dismal campaign back in the Premier League.

The Clarets struggled to ever put themselves within a fighting chance of survival and ultimately, they drop straight back to the second-tier. They’ll be joined by Sheffield United and Luton Town, the two sides who came up with them in the 2022/23 campaign.

burnley, Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man
Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

A number of players have now moved on with contracts officially expiring, with Jack Cork among them.

Now, the midfield veteran is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims that the 35-year-old is on the radar of Lancashire neighbours Preston North End following his departure from Burnley. Ryan Lowe and co are claimed to be considering a bargain free transfer swoop for Cork as a fresh start awaits after his Turf Moor release.

1 of 20
burnley, Championship club target bargain deal for released Burnley man

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
charlton athletic, Shock claims emerge over George Dobson&#8217;s future after Charlton Athletic exit

Shock claims emerge over George Dobson's future after Charlton Athletic exit

byJames Ray
2 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts