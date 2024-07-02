Celtic target ambitious deal for £7m Burnley star

Celtic have moved to make an approach for Burnley centre-back Dara O’Shea, according to the Daily Record

Burnley are heading back down to the Championship after a dismal season of Premier League football and will be determined to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

It’s been a summer of uncertainty at Turf Moor though. The Clarets are yet to name a new boss after losing Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich despite plenty of speculation.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

As such, frustrations and concerns are growing among supporters with the transfer window well underway and many clubs starting their pre-season training camps.

Now, one of Burnley’s key man is drawing ambitious interest from elsewhere.

The Daily Record reports that Celtic have made an approach for centre-back Dara O’Shea. The Irishman only signed from West Brom last summer, penning a four-year deal after a £7m fee was agreed.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

One to hold onto

O’Shea developed into a key player for Burnley over the course of his first season with the club. He notched four goals and four assists in 37 games from defence, playing a part in all but one Premier League game from October 3rd onwards.

Having become a mainstay at the back and given how he starred in his previous Championship stint, O’Shea will likely have an important role to play under whoever takes the reins at Turf Moor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

The Clarets should be in a strong position to fend off interest in O’Shea. They only signed him last summer and he’s under contract until 2027, so there’s no pressure to sell.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic’s early approach develops into anything more concrete though. He’d be an eye-catching signing for the Scottish club as they target an opportunistic swoop following Burnley’s relegation.

A disrupted summer

There’s no hiding that the early stages of the summer have been disrupted for Burnley.

The surprise departure of Kompany has not been dealt with as hoped. The lengthy pursuit of his replacement now risks negatively impacting their preparations for the 2024/25 season and the uncertainty will not help them fend off interest in key men.

If Celtic can make an attractive offer for O’Shea, such an unresolved situation at Turf Moor will not help them persuade him to stay. It’s still yet to be determined to who will manage the club next season and as long as that’s the case, there’s no clear direction following their relegation.

It might be a surprise if O’Shea heads to Celtic, but if they make a good enough bid and offer to the defender, you can see why it could be an attractive move with the managerial fate in Lancashire very much undecided.