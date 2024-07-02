Free agent signs, winger joins: 3 Bolton Wanderers transfers we could see this month

Bolton Wanderers are preparing for another year in League One after they lost in the play-off final to Oxford United at Wembley.

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that they can claw themselves out of the third tier and into the Championship next season. Ian Evatt remains in charge of the North West outfit.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Trotters have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in goalkeeper Luke Southwood, defender Chris Forino and midfielder Klaidi Lolos from Cheltenham Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Crawley Town respectively to bolster their ranks.

In terms of outgoings, they have let the likes of Declan John, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Cameron Jerome head out the exit door to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Their first game of the new campaign is an away trip to Leyton Orient. In the meantime, here is a look at three transfers that could happen for them this month…

Attacker joins

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Peterborough United attacker Joel Randall. According to Football Insider, they have seen their first offer for the former Exeter City man rejected but are poised to go back in with another one.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at London Road until 2025, joined the Posh back in 2021 and has since become one of their key players under Darren Ferguson. He picked up 12 goals and 11 assists last term.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Goalkeeper joins

The Trotters are interested in landing goalkeeper Louie Moulden following his exit from Wolves, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. He is currently weighing up his options as a free agent.

Evatt could see him as someone to compete with Southwood for the number one jersey. However, TEAMtalk claim Manchester United are also eyeing up a possible move.

Striker leaves

Bolton Wanderers could have a decision to make regarding Victor Adeboyejo’s future. As per reporter Pete O’Rourke on X, he is wanted by some unnamed Turkish teams in this window.

He moved to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2022 and has since scored 13 goals in 62 games. The forward has had spells in the past at Leyton Orient, Barnsley and Burton Albion.