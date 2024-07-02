2023 signing sold, replacement arrives: 3 Blackburn Rovers transfers we could see this month

Blackburn Rovers are in for an important summer transfer window as they look to make vast improvements on the 2023/24 season.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly survived last time around, with the exploits of Sammie Szmodics proving key as they sealed their Championship status for another season on the final day.

Improvements are a must, otherwise John Eustace and co could find themselves in another fight against relegation when the 2024/25 campaign comes around.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

This summer transfer window will be key to any success. Now that July is underway, expect business to pick up for clubs up and down the country, including Rovers.

With that said, we pick out three Blackburn Rovers transfers that could be sealed this month…

Leopold Wahlstedt departs

After just a year at Ewood Park, it looks as though Swedish goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt will be moving on. He was signed by previous boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and ultimately struggled to nail down a starting spot in his maiden season with the club.

A fresh report from Danish news outlet Expressen recently stated that Wahlstedt is set to be snapped up by AGF Aarhus. It would mark a return to Scandinavia having signed for Blackburn Rovers from ODD in Norway.

His exit will raise funds for new signings and mark a forgettable bit of business for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

New goalkeeper arrives

As Wahlstedt moves on, it would not be a surprise if Rovers moved swiftly to bring another ‘keeper in.

Cover and competition for current number one Aynsley Pears will be needed. A few names have been linked too, though John Ruddy will have been crossed off the list after confirmation of his surprise move to Newcastle United.

Image courtesy of: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS.

Tim Krul was linked with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and he could be a feasible signing. He’s currently behind former Rovers star Thomas Kaminski in the pecking order at Luton Town and could move on for a better shot at starting football.

He’d be a like-for-like alternative to Ruddy as another vastly experienced goalkeeper.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Rory Finneran snapped up

Last but not least, the third likely move at Blackburn Rovers could see teenage star Rory Finneran depart.

His stock has risen exponentially since becoming the Lancashire outfit’s youngest ever player earlier this year and links with Newcastle United have grown stronger and stronger. The most recent reports stated the 16-year-old midfielder is likely to leave Blackburn, with St. James’ Park his most likely destination.

🚨 Newcastle and Blackburn have held talks this week to reach an agreement on the fee for Rory Finneran. Newcastle hopeful to complete deal for 16yo before start of pre-season. #NUFC



Centre Midfielder has interest from German clubs, however Newcastle looking likely destination… pic.twitter.com/om07RefD4W — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 19, 2024

The avoid speculation over his future being dragged out further, it could be that Finneran’s move is sealed this month.

It would be a blow for Rovers to lose such a talent. However, Finneran looks like an elite prospect and a move to a Premier League club will offer him a high level of coaching and the chance to step up to the highest level of the game.

Plenty of players have been linked with Blackburn Rovers and it will be hoped signings can come through the door.

However, for now, exits for Wahlstedt and Finneran seem the most likely transfer dealings, while the former’s exit will pave the way for a ‘keeper swoop to be made.