‘One or two’ – John Eustace delivers promising Blackburn Rovers transfer verdict

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has detailed which area of the pitch he wants to strengthen this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have a lot of work to do this summer.

They finished 19th in the Championship last season, surviving relegation by just a mere three points.

Eustace took charge at Ewood Park in February after his dismissal at Birmingham City back in October.

The former QPR caretaker won just three of his 17 games in charge of Blackburn Rovers over the final few months of the campaign.

Whilst it wasn’t totally his fault with the club struggling before his arrival, he will know the pressure is on and the summer recruitment will have to be top to ensure there is improvement come August.

Speaking to fans at the AGM meeting (via the Lancashire Telegraph) Eustace detailed one area of the pitch he is targeting this summer: “I like to have exciting players in the wide areas getting in one-v-one situations and excite the fans.

“It is important they are excited coming to watch us and I don’t think anything is better than when the ball gets out wide, one-v-ones, taking them on and creating chances.

“It is certainly something we have spoken about in recruitment and I would love to bring in one or two exciting wingers for us all to enjoy.”

Finding the balance

Eustace had his Birmingham City side in and around the top six when he was sacked and the Blues went on to get relegated last season.

He likely didn’t expect to find himself in this position just eight months ago, but he will know the need for his side to hit the ground running next season.

Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs in back-to-back seasons under Tony Mowbray and Jon Dahl Tomasson and there is hope they will return to that level soon, however next season is all about stabilising and finding small improvements.

Blackburn Rovers could do with an injection of attacking talent but it’s arguably the hardest thing to add and it will be interesting to see how they go about their hunt for it this summer.

The season ahead

Eustace’s side can’t afford to be in another relegation battle.

Regardless of whether it is his fault or not, Eustace will know it’s his job on the line this season and the need for results is imperative.

So far the club haven’t made any real inroads in terms of incomings, but there is still just over a month until the season starts.

Rovers kickstart the 2024/25 season with a home clash against newly-promoted Derby County.