PL midfielder signs, 20-goal striker sealed: 3 Birmingham City transfers we could see this month

Birmingham City are not holding back when it comes to their summer recruitment this transfer window.

Birmingham City are preparing to compete in League One following their relegation last season and it seems they have no intention of staying in the third tier any longer than they need to.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Last season was quite a poor one for the Blues. They went through three permanent managers and ended up going from top six contention to the drop zone with their relegation finalised on the last day.

However, they aren’t feeling sorry for themselves and they have already made huge strides in the summer window so far.

As July begins, we pick out three Birmingham City deals we could see wrapped up this month…

Marc Leonard

In a signing worth around £450,000, Birmingham City are expected to seal Leonard from Brighton on a permanent deal this month.

The midfielder has spent time on loan at Northampton Town in recent seasons and he now has a fair amount of Football League experience.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

He barely featured for Brighton’s first team, but he has 97 appearances under his belt for Northampton Town and he helped them get promoted whilst at the club, something which he may well replicate whilst at St Andrew’s.

Alfie May

The Charlton Athletic striker has been linked with a few different clubs this summer.

Fellow relegated team Huddersfield Town were seemingly closing in on the signing of May, but Birmingham City swooped in late and he is now expected to join the Blues over the Terriers.

The 30-year-old has managed over 20 goals in every League One season he has played in and if he can show that form again this season then Birmingham City have a serious player on their hands.

Mike Eerdhuijzen

The 23-year-old currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in the top tier in the Netherlands.

He played 20 league games last season, scoring once from centre back and despite interest from across Europe, it is Birmingham City who have won this race.

It has been reported that Eerdhuijzen will move to England in a deal worth around €2.5m and this is another very big coup for Birmingham City and Chris Davies.