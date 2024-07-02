Birmingham City close to signing Premier League man in six-figure deal

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to The Mirror (live transfer blog, 01.07.24, 18:46).

Birmingham City are poised to win the race for the Scotsman’s signature and are set to fork out a fee of £450,000. He has spent the past two years out on loan at Northampton Town to get some experience under his belt.

Leonard, 22, has now returned to Brighton following the end of his latest spell at Sixfields. He still has another year left on his deal at the AMEX Stadium but the Seagulls have decided to cash in on him this summer and allow him to head out the exit door permanently.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Mirror report the Blues are now edging closer to luring him to the Midlands. They are preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town and are in the hunt for some new signings under new boss Chris Davies.

Birmingham City close in on deal

Birmingham City could see Leonard as someone to add more competition and depth to their ranks.

He has a bright future ahead of him and would be a decent long-term addition.

The former Scotland youth international started his career with stints at Rangers and Hearts before moving down the border to join Brighton in 2018.

He has been on the books of the Premier League side for the last six years and has played twice for their first-team.

Leonard joined Northampton Town for the first time in 2022 and helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first year.

He then linked back up with the Cobblers 12 months ago and adapted well to life in the third tier.

The Glasgow-born man made 97 appearances in all competitions for Jon Brady’s side and chipped in with six goals.

What next?

Birmingham City will be hoping to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible as they look ahead to the next campaign.

Their aim will be to gain an immediate promotion and they have returned to pre-season now.