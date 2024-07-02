Barnsley player poised to join promoted club on three-year deal

Barnsley striker Oli Shaw is ‘close’ to a move to Hamilton Academical, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle

Barnsley are poised to cut ties with the attacker this summer as they prepare for another year in League One. They lost in the play-offs at the semi-final stage last season to Bolton Wanderers and have since turned to former Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke as their new manager.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Shaw, 26, joined the Tykes back in January 2023 but has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell. He spent the last campaign on loan at Motherwell and is now reportedly heading back to Scotland permanently.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Barnsley Chronicle, a deal to see him join Hamilton Academical is ‘not completed’ just yet but is expected to go through. He is set to pen a three-year contract with the Scottish Championship new boys.

Barnsley signed Shaw to add more competition and depth to their striking department.

However, he played only seven times for the Yorkshire outfit before heading out the exit door.

He played 13 times for Motherwell last term but didn’t find the net for the Scottish Premiership team.

The Edinburgh-born man rose up through the ranks at Hibernian after joining them as a youngster from rivals Hearts.

Shaw went on to play 65 games for the Easter Road club in his early career and found the net on 12 occasions, as well as having a loan stint away at Stenhousemuir to get some experience under his belt.

Ross County landed him in 2019 and he scored eight goals in 48 outings for the Staggies before a one-and-a-half year spell at Kilmarnock.

The ex-Scotland youth international is now set to head back up the border now.

What next for Barnsley

Shaw’s impeding exit will free up space and funds in Barnsley’s ranks to bring in some reinforcements.

Clarke will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The Tykes have so far re-signed Conor Hourihane following his departure from Derby County, whilst Andy Dallas has been loaned out to Barrow.