AFC Wimbledon set to fend off Turkish interest in 22-year-old

AFC Wimbledon are set to agree a new two-year deal with Huseyin Biler amid interest from Turkey, according to the South London Press

AFC Wimbledon are preparing for another season of League Two football.

The Dons finished 10th in the fourth-tier last season. A play-off spot was the goal for Johnnie Jackson and co and amid some impressive runs of form, they looked as though they might claim one of the hotly contested top seven spots.

However, they ultimately fell short, and now turn their attention to building for a stronger 2024/25 campaign.

A number of new signings have already been made while out of contract players have moved on, but it seems that one man set to stay put is right-back Huseyin Biler amid questions over his future.

The 22-year-old was among those offered new terms by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season but as the contract expiry date passed, it seemed Biler was heading for the exit. Now though, the South London Press has offered an update on his fate.

They state that Biler is now set to pen a new two-year deal with the Dons, snubbing interest from Turkey to do so.

Staying with the Dons

Since signing in December 2019, Biler has made his way through the AFC Wimbledon ranks while gaining senior experience out on a number of loans in non-league football.

He spent time with Hendon, Welling United and Merstham before finding a place in the first-team plans at Plough Lane in 2022. Since then, he’s gone on to make 38 appearances for the club, chipping in with two assists in the process.

Biler offers his services as a full-back or wing-back, so he’ll give Jackson some tactical flexibility when involved in a matchday squad.

He’ll be keen to kick on and really make a starting spot his own once new terms are penned though. At 22, the time has come for Biler to play regularly, and having turned down Turkish interest, perhaps he’s been given assurances that he’ll be starting frequently.

The summer so far

At this early stage of the summer transfer window, AFC Wimbledon have made five additions to their ranks.

Four of those signings have been permanent ones, with only on loan arrival thus far. Alistair Smith has come in on loan from League One side Lincoln City while John-Joe O’Toole, Callum Maycock, Myles Hippolyte and Matty Stevens have arrived on permanent deals.

The business won’t stop there for the Dons with the goalkeeper department awaiting a complete overhaul and other additions in key areas sure to be lined up.

Biler’s stay means right-back likely won’t be added to though with Isaac Ogundere also an option on the right-hand side of defence.