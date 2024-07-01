Wrexham, Birmingham City battle Championship club for Hull City forward

Wrexham and Birmingham City are in competition with Millwall in the pursuit of Hull City man Ryan Longman, according to the Mirror

Wrexham and Birmingham City are expected to battle it out towards the top end of the League One table next season having risen from League Two and dropped from the Championship respectively.

The two clubs offer a financial power that few sides in the third-tier can offer, though the Blues are looking to blow the competition out of the water with a level of investment not seen in League One before.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

As such, ambitious targets have been on the radars of both clubs, and it is now claimed Ryan Longman is a target for the League One duo.

The Mirror states that Wrexham and Birmingham City are both keen on the versatile attacker, who is poised to leave Hull City this summer. Longman’s recent loan club Millwall are also interested, and they can offer him a stay in the Championship.

Clubs from abroad are also interested in the 23-year-old as he enters the last year of his Hull City deal.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The battle for Longman

As a move away from Hull City beckons for Longman, it looks as though he’ll have his fair share of options with clubs at different levels all interested in securing his services.

Wrexham and Birmingham City might represent a drop down in the leagues but their lofty ambitions for the future could certainly tempt the former Brighton man as he looks to a new challenge. Their finances mean he would probably continue to earn a decent wedge too.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Millwall could be in a strong position though. It’s a club he’s familiar with, so he could return there with ease and know he has a place in Neil Harris’ plans.

Overseas options could be tempting, but it remains unknown who is keen. Longman looks to have various opportunities to consider though as a move awaits.

A smart signing

Whoever brings Longman in this summer is making a smart move.

The most eye-catching trait of his is his versatility. Longman can play anywhere across the front three and has operated as a wing-back on a number of occasions too. He has experience at Championship and League One level, offering a hard-working presence on the pitch wherever he is fielded.

In League One with one of Wrexham or Birmingham City, you would fancy Longman to enjoy a prolific campaign in a promotion-chasing side. That could increase his stock despite the fact he has been an established second-tier player in recent years.

Longman has a decision to make as clubs queue up for his services but time will tell just whose colours he is donning come the start of next season.