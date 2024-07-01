Defender joins, 21-year-old moves on: 3 West Brom transfers we could see this month

West Brom are in for an important transfer window, and they’ve already brought one new face through the doors at The Hawthorns.

West Brom made midfielder Ousmane Diakite their first signing last week, bringing him in on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Austrian club TSV Hartberg.

Speculation has circulated over further potential transfers and with July now underway, most EFL clubs have returned from their summer breaks and out-of-contract players have seen their deals officially expire.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

That will likely see an increase in transfer business across the board, and the Baggies won’t want to be left behind.

Now, with July underway, we pick out three transfers we could see West Brom seal this month…

Defender Heggem seals switch

It was reported towards the end of June that versatile Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem was poised to join the club from Swedish outfit IF Brommapojkarna.

The 25-year-old can operate as a centre-back or left-back and was said to have had his medical ahead of the proposed permanent move to West Brom. Things have gone quite since then though.

Nevertheless, with a medical reported and July now underway, it might not be long before Heggem follows Diakite through the doors at The Hawthorns.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Ethan Ingram moves on

One player who may head out the exit door is academy graduate Ingram, who is back after his Salford City loan spell over the course of last season.

In fact, Ingram’s deal has now expired, though nor he or the club have confirmed his fate. Reports said the 21-year-old was weighing up his options amid interest from League One.

#WBA defender Ethan Ingram currently weighing up his options. 21 yo right-back has been offered a new deal by the Baggies but also has options in L1 and Scotland. Spent last season on loan at #WeAreSalford #EFL — Dan Marsh (@DanielMarsh92) June 19, 2024

With his deal officially expired though, it might not be long before his decision is made public.

Then, amid interest in his services, those keen may not waste time before making a move. A promising player like Ingram wouldn’t be without a team for long, so if he does leave West Brom, it would not be a surprise if his next club was confirmed before the end of the month.

Free agent swoop made

Last but not least, it could be that West Brom firm up their interest in defender Moussa Diarra now that his contract with French side Toulouse has officially expired.

Further options at the back are needed, especially with Cedric Kipre departing. Diarra is said to be on the radar and his situation means the Baggies are now free to make a move for his services.

Defensive additions could be at the top of Corberan’s priority list and with rival interest in the departing Toulouse man, West Brom could benefit from moving early.

It will be hoped that further new faces can follow Diakite through the door sooner rather than later. Business is sure to pick up for clubs up and down the EFL, so the Baggies will be eager to make quick progress as they gear up for an important season.