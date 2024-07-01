Celtic academy graduate mulling over contract as EFL side aim to secure agreement

Watford are in advanced talks with Celtic winger Rocco Vata, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.06.24, 11:00).

Watford are looking to tie up a deal to lure the Scottish Premiership prospect down the border to England this summer. The player’s contract at Celtic has expired now and he is free to hold discussions with other teams as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Vata, 19, has risen up through the academy ranks at Celtic Park and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. The Glasgow giants are keen to keep hold of him amid interest from elsewhere but negotiations with Brendan Rodgers’ side over an extension have stalled.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, the winger has travelled down to Hertfordshire to discuss a switch to the Hornets and they have offered him a four-year contract. The Hoops would be due £237,000 in compensation if he was to secure a transfer to Vicarage Road.

Watford want Celtic winger

Vata would be an eye-catching addition for Watford if they are able to get him.

He has bags of potential and would be a great long-term option for the Championship outfit.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date.

Vata has risen up through the academy ranks of the Scottish champions and has played six times for their first-team so far, chipping in with a single goal.

He has been a key player for the Hoops’ B team in the Lowland League over recent times, which is the fifth tier of Scottish football.

The teenager has scored 30 goals in 58 at that level and will want regular senior action now.

What next?

As well as Watford, Vata also appears to have attention from Italy with Sky Sports suggesting Palermo are also in the frame. They are part of the City Group.

He has a big decision to make on what to do next and a move to the Hornets would provide him with the chance to step into English football with a team where he could get a decent chunk of game time.