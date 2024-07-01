Sunderland star signs three year contract amid Newcastle United and Manchester United interest

Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg has decided to sign his first professional contract at Sunderland , as per Fabrizio Romano

Sunderland are preparing for another season in the Championship, their third since their League One promotion.

The Black Cats finished inside the top six in their debut year back in the second tier, but last season wasn’t as successful as they dropped down to 16th under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

They spent over 100 days searching for a permanent head coach and recently announced Regis Le Bris as their new boss.

The former Lorient manager starts work today and he has joined to some good news as Rigg has committed his future to the club.

The 17-year-old had interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United, but he has instead opted to sign a three year contract at Sunderland in what is a huge coup for the Wearsiders.

🚨⚪️🔴 Understand England U17 captain Chris Rigg has now decided to sign a three year deal with Sunderland until 2027.



Premier League clubs wanted him but he’s set to stay, new deal + big financial commitment for Rigg to stay. Huge one for #SAFC. pic.twitter.com/bB7si6Jk9a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

Heading for the top

Rigg made over 20 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season at just 16. The central midfielder is one of England’s biggest prospects and he will undoubtedly play at the top level one day.

Reports broke this morning claiming progress was set to be made on his contract after it was claimed he was waiting to see who came in as head coach before deciding where his future would be spent.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

He looks set to play a big part in Sunderland’s campaign this coming season and if managed correctly he will have no problem showing his talent in the second tier on a consistent basis.

A positive feeling

Sunderland appear to be looking up again. There is still a lot of work to do with their squad not yet ready to push up the table just yet, but following the appointment of Le Bris, the release of their new home shirt and now the contract news on Rigg, Sunderland fans have a reason to be more optimstic.

The club’s hierarchy have a long way to go before regaining the trust lost over the past 12 months, but they are heading in the right direction and if they can hit the ground running this season the momentum they will have will be top notch.

Le Bris is yet to experience English football as a coach, but he has a track record in dealing with youngsters and that should come in handy at Sunderland given their recruitment policy is focussed around potential.