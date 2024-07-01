Sheffield Wednesday book medical for versatile 23-goal/assist star

Sheffield Wednesday have booked a medical for Arka Gdynia winger Olaf Kobacki, as per a report from The Star

Sheffield Wednesday have been one of the Championship’s most active sides in the early stages of the transfer window with Danny Rohl wasting little time in his summer recruitment drive.

The window opened a little under halfway through June as of the start of July, the Owls have signed five new players. They’ve all signed on permanent deals too, with the loan market yet to be utilised just yet.

Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson and most recently Jamal Lowe have all linked up with Wednesday, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

A report from The Star states that Sheffield Wednesday are nearing a deal for Polish winger Olaf Kobacki, who currently plays in his native for second-tier side Arka Gdynia.

Kobacki, who mainly plays on the left but can operate as an attacking midfielder or right winger, notched 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season.

The Star’s report says that while an agreement has not been reached yet, one is not far away. As such, Wednesday have booked in a medical for Kobacki as they look to make it six new signings at the this early stage of the window.

Casting the net wide

Sheffield Wednesday always needed this summer to be a busy one, and the swift start to their transfer business should stand them in good stead as they look to make big strides forward next season.

Domestic moves for the likes of Hamer, Lowe and Lowe show the Owls have been able to find bargains on home shores but swoops for Valery, Ingelsson and potentially Kobacki show how they’re casting a wide net in the search for shrewd additions.

It’s encouraging business, and it should be leaving fans excited after some turbulent times in recent seasons.

It shows Rohl is being well-backed by the club hierarchy after committing his future to the club. Having worked so well with the group he inherited, there’s real hope over just what they can achieve in the 2024/25 season when Rohl has had a chance to shape the ranks to his liking.

A versatile attacker

Kobacki may have spent the majority of last season on the left-wing but over the course of his career to date, the 22-year-old has played in a range of attacking roles in Europe.

He can play on the left or centrally as an attacking midfielder or striker too. Poznan-born Kobacki would be able to play in a range of roles for Rohl, perhaps making him a replacement for someone like recent loanee Ian Poveda.

He offers a similar versatility to Josh Windass, though the most recent speculation over his future suggests he’ll be staying put at Sheffield Wednesday.

Regardless, Kobacki looks as though he could be a clever addition to the attack force at Hillsborough. With a medical booked and a deal nearing, further developments may not be far away.