Sheffield Wednesday set to finalise signing of Premier League youngster

Sheffield Wednesday are set to complete the loan signing of Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle for a second spell, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield Wednesday have carried their momentum from the backend of last season into the summer window so far.

Danny Rohl’s side have been relentless in their pursuit to strengthen their side and the Owls look very exciting heading into the 2024/25 season.

Beadle, 19, spent half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He played 19 games for the relegation-threatened Owls and kept an impressive eight clean sheets in the league.

He spent the first part of the campaign with Oxford United in League One. Beadle made 25 third tier outings and kept seven clean sheets.

The Brighton prospect is likely to head out on loan again. The Owls have had interest in re-signing Beadle for well over a month now and the latest update suggests it is all but announced and he will be their latest January addition.

Valuable experience

The 19-year-old isn’t yet ready to challenge for a place in Brighton’s first team.

That makes a loan move the most sensible option as he won’t improve not playing and it’s important for the Seagulls to have their youngsters develop and in turn make them more profitable later down the line.

The Championship is the highest realistic level Beadle could play regularly in and given he knows Sheffield Wednesday already, a return there makes the most sense.

Moving on up

Rohl is building something very exciting at Hillsborough. The German coach has his side looking revitalised this summer, however the Championship is never an easy division to succeed in.

Many people expect the Owls to climb into the top half of the second tier this season and it will be interesting to see just how far they go after having survived relegation on the final day last time out.

There is still a fair bit of time before the season gets underway and as things stand there is no sign of Sheffield Wednesday taking their foot off the gas when it comes to recruitment.

They are certainly the side to watch this season and many will be keeping a close eye on their results from the start.