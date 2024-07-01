Sheffield Wednesday set for frustration as Arsenal man nears new move

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for new signings and with a few fresh faces through the door, it will be hoped the summer can continue in this productive vein ahead of next season.

The striker department is bound to be one that draws a lot of attention with a talisman needed. Plenty of names have been linked with the Owls, and Arsenal man Mika Biereth has been among them.

Image courtesy of: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS.

After a January move failed to materialise, reports said he was back on the radar at Hillsborough this summer.

Competition was reported though, and it now seems he’s set to head elsewhere again.

Football Insider reports that Sheffield Wednesday are once again poised to lose out to Austrian side Sturm Graz in the race for Biereth. They state the club are close to agreeing a new loan deal for the Danish striker, who flourished on loan there in the second half of the season.

Talks are at an advanced stage as the 21-year-old looks set to return to the club he notched nine goals and four assists for in 22 games.

Heading elsewhere?

It looks as though Biereth will be one potential target for Sheffield Wednesday to cross off the list as he moves closer to joining Sturm Graz on a new loan deal.

It comes as a blow for Danny Rohl and co, as the striker would have been an impressive signing. He had starred with Motherwell before his Sturm Graz stint and a new challenge could have been ideal for his development.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He’s been tested at a good level in Austria, but a move to Hillsborough with the Owls would have seen the Arsenal prospect tested on England shores for the first time.

In a bid to eventually try and break through with the Gunners or with another Premier League side, a loan to Sheffield Wednesday could have set him up for that well. Nevertheless, it looks to be back to Austria for Biereth as the Owls turn to other options.

The current options

It would not be a surprise if the Wednesday striker department is one that goes through a bit of a change this summer.

Jamal Lowe has just been signed by the Owls, offering his services as a versatile player at the top of the pitch. In terms of out and out strikers, Michael Smith and Bailey Cadamarteri remain on the books.

Utility man Callum Paterson is also an option.

It would not be a surprise if some of the current attackers are to move on though, paving the way for more fresh faces alongside new boy Lowe. Time will tell just who comes and goes, but it seems as though one man who will not be heading for Sheffield Wednesday is loan target Biereth.