Sheffield Wednesday lead Lazio, LA Galaxy in free agent striker chase

Sheffield Wednesday is the most likely destination for Charlie McNeill after his Manchester United release, Manchester World has said.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for more new signings after an impressive start to their summer recruitment drive.

Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson and Jamal Lowe have all arrived at Hillsborough. It comes after manager Danny Rohl committed his future to the Owls on a long-term basis after an impressive start to life with the club.

After staving off relegation, there are high hopes for next season, and more fresh faces will aid their bid to push right up the Championship table.

A host of names have been linked, with Charlie McNeill among those claimed to be of interest to Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of his contract with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Now, Manchester World has issued a promising update on the Championship club’s pursuit.

They state that while McNeill is the subject of interest from Serie A pair Lazio and Torino and MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Toronto have made offers, the 20-year-old is most likely to join Wednesday as he holds a desire to develop under Rohl.

Discussions have been ongoing, but it remains to be seen if a deal is reached.

The Rohl factor

If McNeill is to end up joining Sheffield Wednesday when he has interest from other big clubs, it’s another clear example of just how important Danny Rohl is to the present and future of the Hillsborough outfit.

Lazio and Torino are two illustrious Italian clubs who could offer McNeill another chance to make a name for himself in an elite league. As for LA Galaxy and Toronto, interest from them could pave the way for the striker to make an attractive move to the States, where many English prospects have found success.

However, Wednesday looks to most likely destination at the moment, and Rohl is a manager McNeill can see himself developing under.

He’s right, too. McNeill has starred at youth level and while things haven’t quite come together on the senior stage, he remains someone with great potential.

If he was to join the Owls, he could make a name for himself and find some form in first-team football, especially with a smart boss like Rohl in charge, who has worked extensively with top young players over the years.

Could a striker depart?

The striker department has been much speculated about in the early stages of the transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday have only added the versatile Jamal Lowe to the attacking ranks as it stands, but a new talisman will be eyed. Plenty of names have been linked, McNeill among them, but it feels as though these rumours could point towards some departures.

If McNeill was to sign, he likely wouldn’t come in as the main man up top. You would think he’ll get action, but mainly off the bench with the exception of some starts here and there, perhaps in cup games.

That leaves the spot as the go-to man up top still vacant, with none of Michael Smith, Callum Paterson or Bailey Cadamarteri likely to take up that mantle.

Transfer business has been impressive and it might not be long before more signings follow, but the striker position remains one of interest at Sheffield Wednesday.