Free agent striker signs, PL goalkeeper sealed: 3 Sheffield Wednesday transfers we could see this month

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy start to their summer business and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down as we head into July.

Sheffield Wednesday are no longer looking over their shoulder this summer.

Danny Rohl’s side narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they did so against the odds and now they look set to climb the second tier this season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The German coach has already tempted plenty of new arrivals to Hillsborough such as Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe and Svante Ingelsson and more will soon follow.

As July begins, we pick out three Sheffield Wednesday deals we could see wrapped up this month…

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Charlie McNeill

The former Manchester United striker would add to an area that hasn’t yet been reinforced this summer.

His contract expired last month and reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday are firmly in the race for the prospect. He spent part of last season on loan at Newport County. He only managed to contribute to three goals in 20 games in League Two.

However, his impressive record in academy football shows his talent is there and this signing would be one for the future. He has enjoyed spells at both Manchester United and Liverpool’s youth set ups and on a free transfer it would be quite a risk-free addition for the Owls this summer.

James Beadle

The 19-year-old Brighton goalkeeper spent part of last season on loan with Rohl’s side. He helped keep them up with an impressive tally of eight clean sheets in 19 Championship outings.

Beadle also spent time at Oxford United last season in League One. His short time at the club did help the U’s on their road to promotion, but it was with the Owls where he looked at his best.

It seems he is set to leave the south coast on loan again this summer and Sheffield Wednesday are set to re-sign the youngster on another loan deal.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Mickel Miller

The 28-year-old Plymouth Argyle man is being eyed by a number of Championship clubs this summer with Stoke City, Oxford United and Portsmouth the first to register interest.

However, Sheffield Wednesday soon joined that race with reports claiming they were hoping to agree deal before their competition.

The Owls’ track record this summer suggests they will win this race if they make a concrete offer. Sheffield Wednesday are the team to watch this summer and it seems they have their sights set firmly on a big jump up the Championship table.