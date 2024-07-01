Sheffield United, Sheffield United man to leave amid Leeds United links

1 July 2024
Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison will leave after turning down a contract offer, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.06.24, 20.07).

Sheffield United have been snubbed by the attacker and he is now poised to head out the exit door for a new challenge elsewhere. HITC Sport have reported this summer that he is a ‘top’ target for fellow Championship side Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Jebbison, 20, was limited to just one appearance for the Blades last season due to illness and injury. They were relegated from the Premier League after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley and are now gearing up for life back in the Football League under Chris Wilder.

In this latest update regarding their forward’s future at Bramall Lane by Sky Sports, he has rejected the chance to stay put in South Yorkshire and will now become available for nothing to other teams, including potential suitor Leeds United.

Sheffield United striker latest

Losing Jebbison will be a big blow for Sheffield United as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

He has a lot of potential and would have been a useful player to keep ahead of the new campaign.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

His impeding departure will open the door for other clubs to swoop in for him, including Leeds United.

The Whites were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley this year by Southampton but Daniel Farke remains in charge at Elland Road and will be looking to bolster his ranks.

Jebbison was born in Canada but moved over to England in 2017.

Sheffield United signed him shortly after and he has since made 35 appearances in all competitions for them to date, finding the net on three occasions.

He has also been loaned out to Chorley and Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Leeds United target?

Jebbison will have to weigh up his options after rejecting the opportunity to remain with the Blades.

He need to consider where he would be able to get plenty of game time amid links with Leeds United.

