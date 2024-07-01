Crystal Palace attacker checks in, free agent signs: 3 QPR transfers we could see this month

QPR are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes.

QPR managed to stay up in the Championship in the last campaign and now have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months with the transfer window open for business.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

They have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in goalkeeper Paul Nardi from Gent to add more competition and depth to their options between the sticks. The London outfit have also snapped up young winger Daniel Bennie from A-League side Perth Glory.

On the outgoings front, they have cut ties with the likes of Jordan Archer, Charlie Kelman, Andre Dozzell and Albert Adomah to clear up space and funds.

With that in mind, here is a look at three transfers QPR could secure this month as they look ahead to their opening day home clash against West Brom…

Right-back incoming

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are ‘expected’ to snap up defender Hevertton Santos on a free transfer. His contract at Estrela da Amadora in Portugal has expired now.

He was on the books at Sporting Lisbon from 2011 to 2022 and rose up through their academy ranks. Assuming the R’s seal a deal for his signature, he will bolster their right-back position.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Crystal Palace man arrives

QPR are among a host of Football League teams in pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. As per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, they are admirers of the Premier League attacker along with Stoke City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, would benefit from a loan spell away from Selhurst Park to get some more experience under his belt. He had a stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season in League One and scored 15 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Bundesliga man eyed

Cifuentes’ side are also said to be keen on Bayern Munich centre-back Liam Morrison. West London Sport claim he has emerged on their radar.

The ex-Rangers and Celtic academy man moved over to Germany in 2019. He had a temporary spell at Wigan Athletic in the last campaign and made 35 appearances for the Latics altogether under Shaun Maloney, scoring three goals from the back.