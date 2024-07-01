Free agent eyed by League Two side after QPR departure

Harrogate Town are keen on a move for Joe Gubbins following his exit from QPR , according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

Harrogate Town are interested in landing the centre-back on a free transfer as they prepare for another year in the Football League under the guidance of Simon Weaver. They finished in 13th position in the League Two table last season and were seven points off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Gubbins, 22, wasn’t offered a new deal by QPR at the end of last season and has subsequently become a free agent. His contract with the Championship side has officially expired now and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.

In this latest update regarding his future by journalist O’Rourke on X, the Sulphurites want to lure him up to Yorkshire as they look to bolster their ranks. They were promoted from the National League back in 2020 after beating Notts County in the play-off final.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Gubbins would be a shrewd addition by Harrogate Town if they are able to get him.

The Oxford-born man would bolster their defensive department and has potential to get better in the future.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

He joined QPR in 2017 after a spell in the academy at Southampton and made his debut for the London club in 2020 in an FA Cup clash against Swansea City.

Gubbins went on to play a further two more times for the Hoops and wasn’t quite able to break fully into their first-team set-up.

Instead, he was loaned out to Oxford City, Aldershot Town and Southend United in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

Accrington Stanley then came calling in the last campaign and he played 37 league games for them to help boost his development.

What next?

Gubbins will have to carefully consider what to do next after cutting ties with QPR.

Harrogate Town could provide the opportunity for him to play in the Football League still. He would have to move back up north on a permanent basis if he was to put pen-to-paper with them.