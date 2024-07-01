QPR want Bundesliga defender after Wigan Athletic stint

QPR are in the market for fresh recruits as Marti Cifuentes embarks on his first summer transfer window in charge of the West London outfit.

After dragging the Rs to safety last season, there’s excitement over just what they can achieve in a full season with the Spaniard at the helm. A fruitful summer window is needed before they can make real strides up the table though.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The window has been open for a little over two weeks now but with July now underway, movement is bound to ramp up.

Now, a new name has appeared on the QPR radar.

A report from West London Sport has said that the Championship club are keen on a deal for Liam Morrison, who is currently on the books at Bayern Munich. It comes after he made 35 appearances on loan for Wigan Athletic last season.

The 21-year-old Scot has one year left on his deal with the Bundesliga club, so a move this summer could suit all parties.

Morrison’s Latics stint

Morrison made a great impression in his time with Wigan Athletic last season. He proved his abilities at a highly competitive level in League One and having performed well there, the Championship could be a great next step for him.

The 21-year-old sometimes struggled to really nail down a place in the starting XI with some brief spells out limiting his action at times. However, he was a great player for Shaun Maloney well available, offering an assured presence on the ball in the Latics’ backline.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

His strong displays in League One could have him well-equipped for a jump up to Championship football.

For someone like QPR, Morrison could be a smart signing on either a permanent or temporary basis. The former may suit Bayern given his contract situation, but they key is that he continues to play regularly at a senior level having featured extensively in youth football.

Current centre-back options

The heart of defence is an area QPR will need to bolster this summer.

Jake Clarke-Salter and Steve Cook were a fantastic partnership at the heart of Cifuentes’ backline and it will be hoped that can continue alongside one another going forward. Beyond them two though, depth is at a premium.

Jimmy Dunne, who found a regular spot at right-back last season, remains an option at centre-back. Reggie Cannon has also played there, though that has mainly been in a back three.

It means that Morrison likely won’t be the only central defender on the QPR radar this summer. It will be hoped they can follow Paul Nardi and Daniel Bennie through the door sooner rather than later.