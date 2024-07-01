Free agent arrives, promotion winner returns: 3 Portsmouth transfers we could see in July

Portsmouth are in the hunt for some more new faces following their promotion from League One.

Portsmouth are back in the Championship after gaining promotion from the third tier along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

John Mousinho has delved into the market so far this summer to bring in Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murphy following their exits from Barnsley, QPR and Oxford United respectively. They have the chance to bring in more reinforcements over the coming weeks.

They have let a few players head out the exit door too such as Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Matt Macey and Lee Evans to free up space and funds in their ranks.

First up is an away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United in early August. In the meantime, here is a look at three transfers they could strike this month as preparations for the new campaign continue at Fratton Park…

Middlesbrough winger to arrive

According to reporter Will Unwin on X, Portsmouth are set to land Middlesbrough winger Sam Silvera on loan. The 23-year-old, who is an Australia international with five caps under his belt so far in his career, joined his current club last summer.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions for Michael Carrick’s side last season and scored six goals. Prior to his move to the Riverside Stadium, he played in the A-League for Central Coast Mariners.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Familiar face to return

Matt Ritchie has emerged as an option for Mousinho, according to The News. He is a free agent following his exit from Newcastle United at the end of last term.

At the age of 34, he would inject more experience into their ranks. The versatile veteran has spent the past eight years with the Toon Army and played 215 games for them altogether, firing 25 goals.

Loan star heads back

Portsmouth remain keen on bringing back Abu Kamara from Norwich City. The News claim they will be in the frame for his signature if he is allowed to leave Carrow Road again.

He spent the past campaign on loan with the Hampshire outfit and helped them win promotion. He scored eight league goals and chipped in with 10 assists.