26-year-old undergoes medical with new club after Oxford United release

Oxford United are heading up to the Championship after play-off glory last season.

After beating Peterborough United over two legs, Des Buckingham’s side defeated Bolton Wanderers in the Wembley final to make a long-awaited rise from League One. Now, the focus turns to preparing for second-tier football.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

New signings are a must, but a number of players are bound to move on too. Among those who have already departed is left-back Seddon, whose contract at the Kassam Stadium was not renewed.

Now, as per reports, the 26-year-old is set to join a new club swiftly.

Football Insider claims that departed Oxford United man Seddon has begun a medical with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. He’ll join the club on a free transfer, marking his first step outside the EFL of his career.

He spent last season on loan at Burton Albion, registering three goals and three assists in 42 games as the Brewers staved off relegation to League Two.

A new challenge

It remains to be seen whether Seddon does link up with Motherwell following his Oxford United release, but with a medical underway, it seems he’ll indeed head north barring any late hitches.

It marks a new challenge for the left-back, who has spent his entire career to date in England.

Seddon came through the ranks at Birmingham City, managing three assists in his 12 outings for the Blues while also spending spells on loan at Stevenage, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

Decent returns in those stints and some promising performances in Birmingham City colours may have had some expecting him the follow the well-trodden path to the first-team at St. Andrew’s. However, Seddon would instead depart permanently to Oxford United in the summer of 2021.

There, the left-sider notched four goals and five assists in 58 outings, spending a short spell with Cambridge United on loan before his Burton Albion spell last season.

He now looks poised to head to Scotland, with Motherwell moving to offer Seddon a chance.

Replacing an EFL ace

In heading to Motherwell, Seddon may well be taking the place of a recent EFL prospect in Stuart Kettlewell’s side.

Blackburn Rovers talent Georgie Gent enjoyed an impressive season with the Scottish club last season. Like Seddon, he’s a lively an attack-minded player on the left, operating as either a full-back or wing-back for the club.

He’s now back with his parent club, so it could be that Seddon taking the place on the left following Gent’s loan end.