Oxford United table bid for League One defender also wanted by Lincoln City

Oxford United are strengthening their squad following their League One promotion last season.

The U’s will be hopeful of surviving the drop this season and they will need to be shrewd in their transfer business in order to do so.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Gabriel, 25, played 21 league games for Blackpool in League One last season. The right back scored twice for the Seasiders in the third tier and has made over 100 outings fir the club since joining from Nottingham Forest.

His performances have attracted interest with both Oxford United and Lincoln City eyeing the defender this summer, and it is the newly-promoted Championship side who have made the first move submitting an initial bid.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The time to sell?

Gabriel is now in the final 12 months of his contract with Blackpool and that means if they don’t sell him this summer and fail to agree a renewal, he could end up leaving on a free transfer before long.

That may tempt the Seasiders into selling this summer, but they may forced to do so at a cut price given his contract situation.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Oxford United have a natural edge over Blackpool and the Imps due to their league status and it remains to be seen whether Lincoln City will challenge Oxford United’s bid.

Different expectations

Oxford United weren’t expected to get promoted last season and this next season is all about survival in the second tier.

Gabriel would add quality and depth to their defensive ranks and given he has some Championship experience already he would be a handy addition.

Lincoln City narrowly missed out on the top six last season despite an impressive final few months under Michael Skubala.

Elsewhere, Blackpool finished 8th and just one place below the Imps. They will be hoping to be in and around the play-offs again next season but losing Gabriel would be a blow.