25-year-old checks in, Championship youngster signs: 3 Notts County transfers we could see this month

Notts County are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of Stuart Maynard.

Notts County were promoted from the National League in 2023 along with Wrexham and finished in 14th in the League Two last term. They had the worst defensive record in the division and will want to tighten up their defence.

The Magpies have delved into the market to bring in Jacob Bedeau, Matty Platt and Rod McDonald to strengthen their options at the back from Morecambe, Bradford City and Harrogate Town respectively.

Alex Bass, Nick Tsaroulla and Curtis Edwards have also arrived at Meadow Lane as they look to compete at the top end of the table.

Meanwhile, Aden Baldwin, Geraldo Bajrami, John Bostock and Richard Brindley have also left the club on free transfers to clear up space and funds in their squad.

Here is a look at three signings they could make this month…

Sunderland goalkeeper arrives

Notts County have been linked with a loan swoop for Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, they are admirers of the prospect.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated by the Black Cats and could benefit from a spell away in the Football League to get some experience under his belt. He spent time in the National League North in the last campaign with Darlington to boost his development.

Defender joins

As per a report by HITC, the Magpies are interested in a move for Gateshead defender Kenton Richardson. They aren’t the only team in the frame though, with Sunderland, Derby County, Barnsley and Peterborough United also mentioned as potential suitors.

Richardson, who is 25-years-old, is out of contract now and has a big decision to make as a free agent. He could be seen by Maynard as someone to boost his right-back position.

Centre-back checks in

Notts County are keen on Salford City centre-back Theo Vassell, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Mansfield Town and Lincoln City have also been credited with an interest.

He has been with the Ammies since 2021 and has made 115 appearances for the North West club in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. The 27-year-old has played for Port Vale and Wrexham in the past.