Millwall defender chased by Everton and Brighton in four club PL race

Millwall are preparing for another season in the Championship.

The Lions were poor last season, a turnaround in form at the end of the campaign saw them climb to 11th and it will be hoped they can carry that momentum into next season.

Image courtesy ofL JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Stephenson, 18, can play several roles across defence and midfield and was named Millwall’s academy player of the season for last season.

He is yet to make the step up to the first team, but instead could be moving straight to the Premier League this summer.

Football Insider reports Everton and Brighton are joined by Southampton and Brentford as clubs in the top flight eyeing a move for the teenage prospect.

A positive future

Stephenson looks destined for the top.

The 18-year-old may not be ready for senior top flight football, but making the move to a Premier League club this summer could set him up for a future in England’s top division.

The report claims Millwall face a big battle to keep him at The Den past this summer despite having offered him a new deal in May.

This one is certainly one to keep an eye on as the youngster has a big decision to make.

Climbing the table

Neil Harris’ side did do well towards the end of the season, but they can’t afford to start as badly as they did last time around.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Their summer business will go a long way to ensuring they are able to maintain the form they showed in the final months of last season and whilst Stephenson wasn’t part of the first time last year, losing him would still be a blow.

However, there is no time to dwell on that for Harris and his team as the season draws closer fans will be hoping to see more movement on the incomings front heading into July.