Luton Town set sights on 24-year-old as Rob Edwards targets new arrivals

Luton Town are eyeing a potential swoop for the Premier League man as they prepare for life back in the Championship. They could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park but do face competition for his signature this summer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

O’Brien, 25, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the second tier and made 23 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Riverside Stadium. He has now returned to his parent club and still has a couple more years left on his contract at the City Ground.

According to The Sun, the Hatters have identified him as a potential target in this window as they look to freshen up their ranks. Rob Edwards remains in charge at Kenilworth Road and will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Luton Town eye Nottingham Forest man

O’Brien rose up through the academy ranks at Huddersfield Town and had a loan spell away from the John Smith’s Stadium at Bradford City to get some experience before breaking into the Terriers’ first-team.

He helped the Yorkshire club get to the play-off final during his time there under Carlos Corberan before Nottingham Forest snapped him up.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, the Colchester-born man has struggled to make an impact with his current club.

He was shipped out on loan to America to join DC United in MLS before linking up with Middlsbrough on a temporary basis last year.

Luton Town may have identified him as someone to give them something different in the middle of the park.

The fact he is left-footed means he could give them a bit more balance in that department.

What next?

It seems unlikely that O’Brien will staying at Nottingham Forest.

He has fallen out of favour with the Reds, hence why he has been loaned out twice by them.

Luton Town have emerged as a possible next destination but Norwich City’s name has also been mentioned.