Plymouth Argyle and Millwall joined by relegation club in Crystal Palace loan pursuit

Luton Town are keen on the possibility of luring the midfielder to Kenilworth Road on a temporary basis in this transfer window. They are preparing for life back in the Championship after slipping out of the Premier League after just a year.

Ozoh, 19, is also on the radar of fellow second tier side Plymouth Argyle as they hunt for additions under Wayne Rooney, as per London News Online. The same source has also suggested that Millwall are interested in a swoop for him as well.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation this summer, The Sun claim the Hatters are the latest team to join the list of clubs in the queue for his services. Rob Edwards is staying put in Bedfordshire ahead of next season.

Luton Town are in the hunt for some new faces as they look to freshen up their ranks as they eye an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Ozoh would inject some more energy into their midfield ranks and some more competition in that department.

He has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

The teenager has been a regular for the London outfit at various different youth levels over the past few years.

Ozoh has played 13 games for the Eagles’ first-team so far, nine of which came in the top flight last term.

Oliver Glasner has a decision to make on what to do next with him with the new campaign on the horizon.

Luton Town would need to see off competition from Plymouth Argyle and Millwall if they are to land the England youth international.

The pair may well be able to offer Ozoh more game time due to the quality of options that the Hatters have at their disposal in his position like Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Marvelous Nakamba.