Lincoln City have bid accepted for League Two striker

Lincoln City are gearing up for another season in League One this summer.

The Imps narrowly missed out on a top six finish last season after boss Michael Skubala took them on an impressive run of form to end the campaign.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

The aim this season will be to start strong and climb inside the play-offs this time and they are set to add to their attacking ranks.

Street, 22, spent last season playing for Cheltenham Town. The Oxford-born striker played 22 League One games for Cheltenham Town, scoring two and assisting another two.

Before that he played for Shrewsbury Town where he managed five goal contributions in 38 third tier outings.

Lincoln City were reported to have launched a bid for Street late last week, and it has now been claimed that bid has been accepted and a move to the Imps appears imminent.

Lincoln City had interest in Street before he joined Cheltenham Town after rejecting a new contract at Crystal Palace and now the Imps appear to be finally landing their man.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Heading one way

Lincoln City did very well under Skubala last season. They were unlucky not to get over the line, but this summer gives them the opportunity to build and prepare knowing what the target is next season.

Street is yet to really set the world alight in League One and it will be hoped his performances for the Imps are better than those for Cheltenham Town and the Salop before.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

But, the 22-year-old has plenty of time on his side and if managed well he will likely slot in well at Lincoln City.

Adapting to relegation

Cheltenham Town were relegated on the final day of last season. The club started the season dreadfully and ultimately that cost them.

Now, they must prepare for life back in the fourth tier and so far this summer whilst they have made some new signings, they have also lost a lot of their key players from last season. Street will be the latest on a long list of departures and it will be hoped they can use whatever money comes in for the deal to strengthen other areas of their squad.

It may be a period of transition for the club and before they eye promotion they may need to spend time stabilising and building a strong foundation first.