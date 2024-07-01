Ipswich Town make offer for Leeds United and Leicester City target

Ipswich Town have made a verbal offer to Tottenham Hotspur for defender Joe Rodon, as per Alasdair Gold

Leeds United are gearing up for another year in the Championship this summer.

They finished 3rd last season in the second tier, behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City who achieved automatic promotion.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Daniel Farke’s side lost in the play-off final to Southampton and as a result will be spending at least another season in the Championship.

Rodon, 26, spent last season on loan at Elland Road. He played 46 Championship games for the Whites and made four FA Cup outings whilst at Leeds United.

He has only played 15 Premier League games for Spurs since the 2020/21 season and it seems his time at the club is coming to an end.

Leeds United and Leicester City both have their eyes on the Welsh defender this summer, but it is Ipswich Town who have made a verbal offer for Rodon.

Understand Spurs have received a verbal offer for Joe Rodon from Ipswich. Nothing formal or submitted in writing yet. As I reported before, Leicester and Leeds are also after the Wales defender, who is currently abroad at a training camp ahead of the new season. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 30, 2024

No time to waste

The offer is only verbal from Kieran McKenna’s side, but their track record this summer should kick Leeds United and Leicester City into gear if they want to have any chance of pulling this deal off.

Ipswich Town are making some big moves this summer in hope of retaining their top flight status and it will be interesting to see if the club can continue their positive momentum going into their third season of progression.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Leeds United could do with defensive reinforcements and Rodon would’ve been ideal. It’s not off the table yet, but it seems Ipswich Town are further down the line than anyone else at the moment. They’re showing big intent this summer with their most recent signing Omari Hutchinson the latest name added to the list.

Starting strong

Farke has a good track record in the Championship and the German boss has what it takes to get promoted from the division.

It will be hoped he can add another promotion to his CV at Elland Road this season, but it is crucial they hit the ground running.

Leeds United still have someway to go before having a settled squad this summer and it is expected there will be a fair few more incomings and outgoings before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.