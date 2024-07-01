Leeds United midfielder targeted by Ligue 1 outfit

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is wanted again by Rennes this summer, as per L’Equipe

Leeds United are set for a hectic summer once again this year.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last season. The Whites were only a few points off top of the league, but they ultimately ended up losing in the play-off final to Southampton.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The club recently received investment from Red Bull, but it is still expected that they will lose some of their big names this summer.

Kamara, 28, played 40 Championship games for Farke’s side last season. The central midfielder assisted three league goals having only joined the Whites last year.

Whilst he was at Rangers he had interest from Rennes on several occasions, but Leeds United won the race for the defensive midfielder. However, now it seems the Ligue 1 club are back on the scene and once again want to make a move for Kamara this summer.

A big blow

Kamara is a very solid player. Before making the move to Elland Road he played just shy of 200 times for Rangers and he was a regular at the Ibrox.

The 28-year-old is exactly what Leeds United need in the middle of the park and should he leave it will be hoped they will have replacements lined up who fit a similar build this summer.

It seems Leeds United are going to have to sell some of their first team squad, it is just a case of who. Archie Gray is the biggest topic of conversation currently. He was seemingly close to joining Brentford, but it has now been reported a move to Tottenham Hotspur is actually most likely.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Farke’s side aren’t in for an easy summer, but they should still have enough to push for promotion next season.

Looking up

Leeds United will not want to leave their fate down to the play-offs again.

The Whites will be looking at this year as the year they have to hit the ground running and that does put a bit more pressure on Farke and his team.

Leeds United’s squad is a more than capable one. There will be changes to it before the start of the season, but they should still have one of the strongest in the league.

The three newly-relegated sides don’t look as strong as last year and that may open the door for the Whites to push inside the top two this time around.