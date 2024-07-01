Leeds United swoop for Spurs defender with Archie Gray going the other way

Leeds United are in the middle of the biggest Championship transfer story at the moment.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season as a consequence of that they were expected to lose several key players in their squad.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Archie Gray, 18, is their biggest prospect. The versatile teen defender can also play in midfield and last season he played 47 Championship games for Leeds United last season, including the three play-off outings.

He was linked with a move to Brentford last week but Farke’s side knocked the bid back and that opened the door for Spurs who are in the advanced stage of negotiations.

Rodon, 26, spent last season at Elland Road on loan. The Spurs defender was a regular feature for Farke and Leeds United were keen on bringing him back this summer.

However, Ipswich Town were reported to have made a verbal offer for the defender whilst Leicester City were also interested. But, now given Gray seems set to join Spurs, it has allowed Leeds United to progress in their pursuit for Rodon and it now seems they are likely to re-sign the defender on a permanent basis.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Softening the blow

Losing Gray is a real blow for Leeds United. He was always destined to play at the top level, but not many thought that would happen this summer.

The fact Leeds United seem able to bring Rodon back because of the Gray deal is a boost and it will help them on their way to preparing their squad. However, the 18-year-old will struggle to be replaced like for like this summer and instead the money should be spent reinforcing other areas of their team.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

It will be interesting to see how Gray does at Spurs and whether he can play for them consistently from the off, or whether it takes time for him to settle into the Premier League.

Promotion the aim

Farke’s side have to be in the mix this season. They will have one of the strongest squads in the Championship despite losing Gray and potentially others, but they will remain one of the favourites this season.

The German boss will know the importance of starting strong and if they can hit the ground running there may be no catching the Whites this season.

But, the hard work is just starting and the club have a lot of work to do off the pitch this summer to ensure the foundations are there to have success on it this season.