Spurs hold medical hope in bid to snap up Leeds United star

Leeds United star Archie Gray’s proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur is advancing with Spurs hoping to seal a deal and book a medical soon, as per Fabrizio Romano

Leeds United star Archie Gray has been widely tipped for a big move following a stunning breakthrough campaign at Elland Road.

He locked down a starting spot in Daniel Farke’s side, breaking into the team in his natural midfield role before moving to right-back. Gray thrived in both positions, chipping in with a goal and two assists in 52 games across all competitions.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

It seemed an exit was on the cards late last week as Brentford lodged a bid. However, the Whites knocked back the offer, prompting Tottenham Hotspur to enter talks.

Now, writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued the latest.

He states that Spurs are now advancing their pursuit of the Leeds United star with negotiations progressing. There’s optimism over personal terms with Gray open to the move and the Premier League side now hope they can reach an agreement and book a medical soon.

🚨⚪️ Understand Tottenham are advancing on Archie Gray deal, negotiations progressing.



Spurs are optimistic on personal terms after positive talks with player’s camp, player open to the move.



Tottenham hope to reach total agreement and book medical soon. pic.twitter.com/IZ5PkwoNuj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

Romano did not mention a fee, but Brentford’s rejected bid came in at up to £40m.

A big move awaits

It has been the feeling for a while that Archie Gray will go on to play at a very high level in the game.

He had trained with the first-team on a host of occasions before eventually making his long-awaited breakthrough in the 2023/24 campaign. The drop down to the Championship opened the door for him to come into the starting XI, and that was a spot he almost never relinquished again.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

After the Brentford rumours, it looks as though Spurs are now well-placed to snap up the 18-year-old.

The Bees are a club renowned for recruiting young stars and developing them. However, regarding Gray, many have believed that if he is to move on from Leeds United, it’ll be to join a top club straight away.

A switch to Spurs would offer just that, and it seems they’re growing in confidence of securing his signature.

Worth the money

Gray is under a long-term contract at Leeds United having committed to a new deal in January. His deal runs until 2028, so the Whites are in a great negotiating position when it comes to his fee.

Having turned down around £40m from Brentford, Spurs’ offer will likely have to usurp that. The North Londoners should be in a good position to do so though as they advance their chase of Leeds’ teenage star.

It might be viewed by some as a big fee for a Championship teenager, but Gray looks like someone destined for the top. All season long, he put in performances far beyond his years and displayed a maturity that will be key in his bid to maximise his potential.

Leeds United have played a vital role in Gray’s development and if he is to depart, his year in the first-team will be fondly remembered as he embarks on an exciting career.