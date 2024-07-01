Liverpool man arrives, striker signs: 3 Hull City transfers we could see this month

Hull City are being patient with their recruitment this summer as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

Hull City made Ryan Giles their first signing on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Tigers are gearing up for life under new boss Tim Walter after the ex-Hamburg man was chosen as their replacement for Liam Rosenior. Owner Acun Ilicali decided to make a managerial change after his side missed out on the play-offs by three points.

Ozan Tufan has left for Trabzonspor, whilst the likes of Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho have all returned to their parent clubs following the end of last term. In addition, players such as Billy Sharp, Greg Docherty and Adama Traore have been released meaning they have some gaps to fill in their squad.

With that in mind, here is a look at three deals Hull City could secure this month…

Euro 2024 man joins

According to Swiss news outlet 4-4-2, the Tigers are interested in FC Lugano striker Zan Celar. He is currently away at Euro 2024 in Germany with the Slovenia national team.

The 25-year-old, who has 12 months left on his deal, could be seen as someone to bolster their options up top. He has scored 51 goals in 118 games for his current team in all competitions and sees his contract expire next year.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Liverpool youngster arrives

Hull City enjoyed success with Liverpool loan pair Carvalho and Morton in the last campaign and could turn to another Anfield youngster. As per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, they are admirers of midfielder James McConnell.

The 19-year-old would add more competition and depth to the midfield department at the MKM Stadium and could do with getting some experience under his belt. He played nine times under former Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp.

Fenerbahce connection rekindled

Fenerbahce’s Miha Zajc has been linked with a switch to East Yorkshire on a handful of occasions since Ilicali’s takeover in January 2022. His future in Turkey is up in the air at the moment.

He could be seen by Hull City as a potential Tuzan replacement. Ilicali has told Sport Klub (via Yeniakit and Sport Witness): “When I took over Hull City, my first target was Zajc, but unfortunately he decided to stay in Fenerbahçe.

“I’m a little lucky because I’m also a Fenerbahçe fan. We’ll see what happens in the future. When we take the step of realising our project in Slovenia with Slovenian players, he may want to come to Maribor. We are always interested in him in Hull.”