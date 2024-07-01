Player who expressed interest in Hull City move set to complete permanent transfer

Hull City had Noah Ohio on loan last season and now, Sacha Tavolieri states he’s set to leave Standard Liege in the next 24 hours.

Hull City had 21-year-old striker Ohio on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

The Dutchman arrived from Standard Liege in a bid to find game time away from the Belgian club and would net three goals in eight Championship outings for the Tigers before returning to his parent club.

Ohio has already been well-travelled in his young career to date, and off the back of his stay on Humberside, it seems the striker’s time with Standard Liege is set to come to an end.

Writing on X, Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri states that Ohio is expected to complete a permanent move away from the Jupiler Pro League club within the next 24 hours. The destination is not mentioned, but a move awaits the recent Hull City loan man.

🔴 Infos #RSCL :

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Noah Ohio va quitter le #Standard de Liège dans le cadre d’un transfert définitif.

💰 Ce deal devrait être bouclé dans les prochaines 48 heures.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 1, 2024

It brings an end to his time with Standard after two years, yielding six goals and five assists in 45 games.

What has Ohio said about a Tigers return?

As stressed, it remains to be seen just where Ohio is heading as a Standard Liege exit awaits.

However, going off what the young striker has said before, he’d be more than happy to stay at Hull City after his temporary stay at the MKM Stadium earlier this year.

Speaking to Hull Live in April, the former Manchester City and RB Leipzig youngster said that he would ‘for sure’ to like remain with the Tigers. At the time, he said:

“Yes, for sure (he’d like to stay).

“I think the fans have taken to me well, I think the club has taken to me well, so it’s something I would definitely think about and speak to my family about.”

Things have changed since then, of course. Then-boss Liam Rosenior has been replaced by Tim Walter and it has been confirmed that Hull City are playing Championship football next season, whereas they were still in contention for the play-offs at the time.

It would be interesting to see if those changes altered Ohio’s stance, but it seems his fate is going to be sealed imminently.

Current striker options

Ohio made a decent impression in his short time at Hull City and with the summer transfer window now underway, the striker position is an absolute priority for the Tigers.

Currently, there is not a single natural striker on the books. Ohio’s loan has ended alongside that of Liam Delap while the contracts of Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp have expired too.

It means that Walter will get the chance to completely revamp his striker department in his first transfer window at the helm.

Whether Ohio figures in his thinking, it remains to be seen, but it won’t be long before we discover the striker’s fate as he prepares to move on from Standard Liege.