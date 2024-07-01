Promotion winner signs, PL loan sealed: 3 Derby County transfers we could see this month

Derby County started their summer business with the signing of Ben Osborn, and July could prove to be a busy month for the Rams.

Derby County are heading back up to the Championship for next season after winning promotion from League One at the second time of asking.

They edged out Bolton Wanderers in the fight for 2nd, securing their second-tier return on the final day.

With their financial wrangles of recent years now in the past, the Rams will be hoping to enjoy a fruitful summer transfer window. It will be key to success in their first season back in the Championship, so further signings after Ben Osborn’s arrival may not be far away.

As July begins, we pick out three Derby County deals we could see wrapped up this month…

Promotion-winner Jackson joins

According to reports at the tail end of last week, it might not be long before Derby County complete another free transfer swoop. After Osborn’s arrival, it is claimed a three-year deal has been agreed with former Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson.

The 30-year-old has found his best goalscoring form in League One and League Two but managed three goals and four assists in 29 Championship games last season. He mainly played as a substitute for Ipswich Town and with more regular action, perhaps he’ll find bigger returns in front of goal.

It was said that a deal had been agreed, so with his exit now official, it may not be long before this is done.

Premier League loan sealed?

Writing on X last month, reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Derby County looked to have a deal for an unnamed Premier League player to join on loan.

However, he stated that the plan was for the individual to start pre-season with his current club.

I think a young Premier League loan is agreed … but the player may start with his club in pre season training … https://t.co/bHRpAeH0aZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 18, 2024

Many EFL clubs have reported back for pre-season and it won’t be long before Premier League sides follow suit. As such, later in the month, it could be that this mystery player links up with the Rams on a temporary basis.

It remains to be seen just who the player is, but it will not be a surprise to see Warne and co dipping into the loan market upon the Rams’ Championship return.

Warne and Yates reunite

Last but not least, it has been said that Jackson isn’t the only striker potentially heading to Pride Park.

It was claimed last week that Derby County have fended off interest from Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Stoke City to agree a deal with Swansea City to sign Jerry Yates on loan.

The 27-year-old struggled for consistent form in his maiden campaign with the Swans and is now poised to reunite with Warne, who he played under at Rotherham United. Alongside Jackson, he’d be another welcome addition to the frontline.

It remains to be seen whether these three deals will be wrapped up, but July is set to see business pick up for all Championship sides. Derby County will be among those determined to finalise deals and after plenty of speculation, concrete movement needs to follow.