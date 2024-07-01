Two strikers sign, free agent arrives: 3 Charlton Athletic transfers we could this month

Charlton Athletic are preparing for Nathan Jones’ first full season in charge as they gear up for another year in League One.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to claw themselves out of the third tier next term and get back into the Championship.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

They have the chance to bring in some more new faces over the next couple of months with the transfer window open for business.

The London club have delved into the market so far to bring in the likes of Luke Berry, Josh Edwards, Will Mannion and Alex Mitchell to bolster their ranks, with more expected to be on the way.

The Addicks have also cut ties with players such as Terell Thomas, Jack Payne, Michael Hector and Connor Wickham to free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for reinforcements and individuals who suit Jones’ style more.

Here is a look at three signings they could make in July…

Goalkeeper arrives

According to a report by London News Online, Charlton Athletic want goalkeeper Adam Davies following the end of his contract at Sheffield United. Jones is looking to shake up his options between the sticks ahead of the next campaign.

Davies, 31, would be a shrewd addition on a free transfer and is an experienced stopper. He has been at Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Stoke City in the past.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Striker joins

The East Anglian Daily Times claim the Addicks are keen on Ipswich Town striker Gassan Ahadme. His future at Portman Road is up in the air right now following the Tractor Boys’ promotion to the Premier League.

He spent last season on loan at Cambridge United and was a hit with the U’s, scoring 11 goals. The Spain-born man has had stints previously at Norwich City and Burton Albion.

Attacker arrives

Charlton Athletic are battling with Oxford United for attacker Matt Godden from Coventry City, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 34-year-old is expected to leave the Sky Blues for a new challenge somewhere.

He would give Jones more competition and depth up top. His contract at the Coventry Building Society expires in June 2025.