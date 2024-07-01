Charlton Athletic hoping to win battle for new striker as Nathan Jones hunts for more additions

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for some new faces this summer as they prepare for their first full season under the guidance of former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton boss Nathan Jones. They are aiming for promotion from League One.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Godden, 34, is under contract at Coventry City until June 2025 but is poised to move on from the Coventry Building Society ahead of the next campaign. He has been on the books of the Sky Blues since 2019 and has been a good servant to Mark Robins’ side.

In this latest update regarding his future by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, the Addicks ‘may’ outbid Oxford United as they look to lure the forward to The Valley. The U’s are in the Championship after they won the play-off final at Wembley against Bolton Wanderers.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Godden may be seen by Charlton Athletic as someone to add more firepower into their attacking department, as well as injecting some useful experience into their ranks.

The Addicks could have identified him as a potential replacement for in-demand Alfie May, who is wanted by both relegated pair Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, as per a report by Football Insider.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

Godden has made 155 appearances for Coventry City in all competitions and has scored 50 goals.

He is set to slip down the pecking order there now though due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position, hence why he is expected to head out the exit door for a new challenge elsewhere.

Prior his his move to the Sky Blues, he had spells at Scunthorpe United, Ebbsfleet United, Stevenage and Peterborough United.

What next?

Godden knows what it takes to get out of the third tier after helping Coventry City go up from that level back in 2020.

He has since adapted well to the step up a division and still managed nine goals last term which means he would arrive at Charlton Athletic with some decent pedigree behind him if they were able to land his signature.