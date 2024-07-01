Charlton Athletic to reunite with 33-year-old after big career decision

Charlton Athletic are set to bring Chris Solly into their academy coaching team after his decision to retire earlier this summer, reporter Richard Cawley has said.

Charlton Athletic saw right-back Solly come all the way through their academy ranks and into the first-team at The Valley.

He was a mainstay for the Addicks up until his departure in the summer of 2020, when he moved on at the end of his contract. Ebbsfleet United would be Solly’s next club, linking up with the non-league side later than calendar year.

At the end of the 2023/24 season though, Solly announced the decision to hang up the books.

He made the decision aged 33, opening the door to a new chapter in his footballing career. Now, it seems he’s set to take the next steps in the next challenge with former club Charlton Athletic.

Writing on X, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said that Solly is set to join the Addicks’ academy setup in a coaching role after his retirement.

The move will see the Rochester-born man return to the club after four years.

Back at The Valley

Albeit not in a playing capacity, Solly will be welcomed back to Charlton Athletic with open arms regardless. He was an influential figure during his lengthy stay with the club and will now play a valuable role once again in a different capacity.

With over 400 career appearances to his name – 333 of which came with the Addicks – the experience he’ll be able to offer the next generation of club prospects will be of huge value.

As an academy graduate himself, Solly knows exactly what it takes to break through and make it with Charlton. The youngsters he guides will be able to learn from his history as they look to follow the well-trodden path to the first-team themselves.

With Cawley reporting that Solly is set to link up with the academy, it remains to be seen just what role he holds.

Meanwhile at senior level…

As the academy look set to bring Charlton Athletic legend Solly in, Nathan Jones is focused on preparing the first-team for a big season of League One football.

There were promising signs over the second half of the season as Jones led the Addicks away from the relegation battle with an impressive unbeaten run. Similar form could put them back in the picture at the right end of the table, but there remains work to do in the transfer market.

There has been early movement at The Valley, and more will hopefully follow.

Thus far, Will Mannion, Alex Mitchell, Josh Edwards and Luke Berry have all linked up with Charlton Athletic. The quartet will be determined to help Jones in his bid to take the club back to where they belong amongst the top sides in League One.