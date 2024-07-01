Burnley make offer to international head coach

Burnley are set to make their move for Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand this week to replace Vincent Kompany, as per HITC

Burnley are still searching for a boss to replace Kompany at Turf Moor.

The Clarets were relegated last season immediately after winning the Championship and despite their Premier League failure, Kompany was appointed by Bayern Munich.

Burnley have been linked with several names so far since Kompany’s departure. However, the latest is Hjulmand.

The Denmark boss has just been knocked out of EURO 2024 in the last 16, losing to Germany 2-0.

He has won 60% of the 55 games he has managed for Denmark since 2020, but he could be set to leave now.

HITC reports that Burnley have made an offer for Hjulmand and they hope it will be accepted this week.

His background

Hjulmand started coaching in his 20’s after retiring from playing through injury.

He began as an assistant in Denmark before getting his first management job in 2006 at Lyngby. The 52-year-old won the league at Nordsjaelland and subsequently managed in the Champions League before replacing Thomas Tuchel at Mainz.

He won just five games in Germany though and was sacked inside the first year.

A return to Nordsjaelland then paved the way for him to become manager of the Danish national team in 2020 where he has been since.

A risky choice?

Having been out of club football for four years, this appointment does come with its risks.

Hjulmand hasn’t managed in England before and whilst he boasts success on the biggest international stage, he has struggled in previous jobs with certain clubs.

Burnley would come with large demands and high expectations.

He would need to push for promotion and failure to deliver that could cost him his job. It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Turf Moor if this one gets over the line, but it will be a relief that they have seemingly found their man and they can now focus on preparing for the Championship season ahead.