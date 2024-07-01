Bristol City discuss 12-goal striker swoop amid attacking revamp

Bristol City have held talks over a potential deal for Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic, according to a report from Bristol Live

Bristol City are in for an important summer transfer window as Liam Manning looks to make telling changes to his squad ahead of the new season.

It’s the first summer window of his tenure and while new faces came through the door in January, the coming months offer a real chance for Manning to really shape the Robins ranks to his liking.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The attack looks set to be an area of big chance, and fresh links with a new name have emerged.

Bristol Live reports that Bristol City have been in talks with Dinamo Zagreb over the possibility of a deal for 24-year-old striker Sandro Kulenovic, who is currently under contract with the Croatian giants until 2025.

It is said that while an agreement is not in place as it stands, there is hope one can be reached. Kulenovic could be one of two new attackers to arrive at Ashton Gate if talks progress and a deal is sealed.

The current options

As of July 1st, Bristol City have four strikers on the books. Fally Mayulu has just joined from Rapid Wien, adding some extra firepower to Manning’s ranks.

Harry Cornick, Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway are the other options but as has been well-documented, the latter is set to depart. Conway’s deal is up next year and as he holds off on a new contract, interest is growing and the Robins are set to cash in.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Should he depart, it would not be a surprise if the Robins were to push for a new striker. That’s where Kulenovic could come in, becoming the new fourth option up top.

There remains work to do on that front though, so time will tell if a deal comes to fruition.

More on Kulenovic

Kulenovic could be an intriguing option for Bristol City to bring into their attacking ranks. Like Conway, his contract situation means a summer move is feasible as Dinamo Zagreb also look to avoid the possibility of him departing for nothing in a year’s time.

Last season, 24-year-old Kulenovic notched 12 goals and an assist in 38 games across all competitions.

That return may not be the most eye-catching, but he came off the bench in more matches than he started. With a place in the starting XI, perhaps Kulenovic is ready to kick on and find truly prolific form.

He’s been a success in his native Croatia with both Zagreb and NK Lokomotiva, also testing himself in Poland with Legia Warsaw and even spending time in the Juventus setup.

Kulenovic would be a left-field addition, but he could be a shrewd one for Bristol City as Manning freshens up their attacking options.