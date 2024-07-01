Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month

Bradford City will be hoping to get promoted from League Two next season under the guidance of Graham Alexander.

Bradford City missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eager to get themselves into League One next year. They ended in 9th position and were only a point off the top seven in the end which was a blow.

They have the chance to bring in some new faces in time for the new campaign. They have delved into the market already to land the likes of Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic and Neill Byrne.

The Bantams have also seen players such as Matty Platt, Ash Taylor, Liam Ridehalgh and Harry Chapman head out the exit door which has freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other reinforcements.

With that in mind, here is a look at three signings they could secure this month…

Familiar face returns

Bradford City have been linked with a move to re-sign Charlie Wyke following his exit from Wigan Athletic. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Alexander has identified him as a potential striker option.

Wyke, 31, was on the books at Valley Parade from 2017 to 2018 and scored 23 goals in 62 games in all competitions. He has also played for Carlisle United, Sunderland and Rotherham United in the past.

Loan man arrives

Nixon has also suggested on his Patreon that the Bantams are admirers of Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge. He is said to be a loan target for the Yorkshire club.

The 19-year-old could be seen as someone to bolster their left-back position. He is highly-rated by the Black Cats and was handed a new deal last year but could benefit from some regular game time in the Football League.

Goalkeeper addition

Bradford City are interested in a swoop for free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X, they like him along with Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town.

The stopper left Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last term and will be weighing up his options. He has also been at Swansea City previously.