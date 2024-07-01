Bradford City, Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month

Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month

1 July 2024
2 minute read

Bradford City will be hoping to get promoted from League Two next season under the guidance of Graham Alexander.

Bradford City missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eager to get themselves into League One next year. They ended in 9th position and were only a point off the top seven in the end which was a blow.

Bradford City, Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month
Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

They have the chance to bring in some new faces in time for the new campaign. They have delved into the market already to land the likes of Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic and Neill Byrne.

The Bantams have also seen players such as Matty Platt, Ash Taylor, Liam Ridehalgh and Harry Chapman head out the exit door which has freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other reinforcements.

With that in mind, here is a look at three signings they could secure this month…

1 of 20
Bradford City, Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month

Who is this?

Familiar face returns

Bradford City have been linked with a move to re-sign Charlie Wyke following his exit from Wigan Athletic. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Alexander has identified him as a potential striker option.

Wyke, 31, was on the books at Valley Parade from 2017 to 2018 and scored 23 goals in 62 games in all competitions. He has also played for Carlisle United, Sunderland and Rotherham United in the past.

Bradford City, Sunderland man joins, free agent signs: 3 Bradford City transfers we could see this month
Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Loan man arrives

Nixon has also suggested on his Patreon that the Bantams are admirers of Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge. He is said to be a loan target for the Yorkshire club.

The 19-year-old could be seen as someone to bolster their left-back position. He is highly-rated by the Black Cats and was handed a new deal last year but could benefit from some regular game time in the Football League.

Goalkeeper addition

Bradford City are interested in a swoop for free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X, they like him along with Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town.

The stopper left Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last term and will be weighing up his options. He has also been at Swansea City previously.

Notts County saw off a ‘lot of interest’ to land Bradford City man, boss says
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
leeds united, Leeds United man agrees contract with Spanish club, €5m bid expected

Leeds United man agrees contract with Spanish club, €5m bid expected

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
1 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
lincoln city, Lincoln City have bid accepted for League Two striker

Lincoln City have bid accepted for League Two striker

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
1 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts