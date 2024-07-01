Bolton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers to make fresh bid for 12-goal attacker

Bolton Wanderers to make fresh bid for 12-goal attacker

1 July 2024
Bolton Wanderers are preparing a second offer for Peterborough United ace Joel Randall, according to a report by Football Insider.

Bolton Wanderers have seen their first bid for the attacker rejected by Peterborough United as they look to lure him up north this summer. However, they are poised to go in for him again as they aim to land their man ahead of the new season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Randall, 24, is under contract at London Road until June 2025 meaning he still has 12 months left on his current deal. He joined the Posh back in 2021 and has helped them reach the League One play-offs twice under Darren Ferguson since his switch.

According to Football Insider, the Trotters are set to launch an ‘improved’ proposal for him. Ian Evatt’s side were beaten in the play-off final this year at Wembley by Oxford United and will be aiming for promotion once again in the next campaign.

Bolton Wanderers want Peterborough United attacker

Bolton Wanderers could see Randall as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He made 56 appearances in all competitions last term for Peterborough United and chipped in with 12 goals and 11 assists.

bolton wanderers
Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Losing him over the next couple of months, especially to a team in the same league, would be a huge blow for the Posh.

Randall rose up through the academy ranks at Exeter City and went on to play 45 times for their first-team as a youngster, firing 13 goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Grecians as a teenager at Taunton Town, Tiverton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Bolton Wanderers target?

Peterborough United knocked back Bolton Wanderers’ first approach and will need need to respond to their second.

The Trotters need to get their recruitment right in this window to stand any chance of another push for the second tier.

Randall would be ideal for Evatt’s side but they may need to fork out a decent amount of cash to get their man through the door.

Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
