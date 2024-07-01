Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic miss out as 37-year-old makes surprise Premier League move

Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic have both been on the trail of veteran ‘keeper Ruddy amid questions over his future with relegated Birmingham City.

His fate was confirmed recently though as the 37-year-old announced he would not be staying on at St. Andrew’s as the Blues prepare to drop to League One.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The development will have offered hope to his admirers. Blackburn Rovers were first linked in April as John Eustace eyed a reunion, while Charlton Athletic were claimed to have entered talks last month.

Now though, it has been announced that Ruddy has made a shock move to the Premier League.

As announced on the club’s official website, Newcastle United have moved to bring Ruddy in on a one-year contract. He’ll join to offer cover in Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping department, taking a vast amount of experience with him to the North East.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A surprise switch

Having held down the Birmingham City number one shirt in recent seasons, it’s perhaps a surprise to see Ruddy make a move up to the Premier League.

At Newcastle United, he will almost certainly remain pretty far down the pecking order, offering cover for Nick Pope and fellow new signing Odysseas Vlachodimos. A move to Blackburn Rovers or Charlton Athletic may well have seen him retain a starting spot.

However, with all that said, plenty of experienced ‘keepers opt to take supporting roles at Premier League clubs. Ruddy can train at a high level facility with elite coaches while earning a decent wage, so few will dispute his decision.

Looking elsewhere

For Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic, they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they were set on looking to bring Ruddy in as a new option in between the sticks.

Thankfully, at this time of the summer, there are options aplenty. With July underway, those who were not getting new deals are officially out of contract and free to negotiate with their admirers.

As teams return for pre-season, players will be informed of decisions over their futures too. It means some of those still under contract could yet become available sooner rather than later.

What will be interesting to see if the linked clubs look to someone of a similar profile to Ruddy who boasts vast experience at a high level, or if they target younger and more long-term options.