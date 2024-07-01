Birmingham City close in on €2.5m defensive addition

Birmingham City are expected to announce the signing of Mike Eerdhuijzen this week, as per De Telegraaf

Birmingham City are looking to make their stay in League One a short one.

The Blues are doing all they can to ensure they have the best chance possible of an immediate promotion back to the Championship this season.

It was a nightmare season last time around for Birmingham City. John Eustace looked promising but that was all undone with Wayne Rooney and unfortunately the appointment of Tony Mowbray didn’t work out either.

The club do appear to be back on the right track and their summer business so far has been exciting.

Eerdhuijzen, 23, currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. He played 20 league games last season and scored once from centre back.

Before joining Sparta Rotterdam he rose through the academy of FC Volendam and he has made himself a big name in the Netherlands.

He has attracted interest from across Europe, but it seems it’s League One’s Birmingham City who have won the race. A report from the Netherlands claims the Blues have seen a €2.5m offer accepted and an announcement could be made as early as this week.

Only heading one way

Birmingham City will likely have the strongest squad on paper in the third tier.

They will be expected to achieve automatic promotion this season and there is a good chance they go on to do just that.

The 23-year-old defender can also fill a gap at left back and the 6ft5 man provides a big presence at the back. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the demands of English football, but having played in the top tier in his home country, League One shouldn’t bother him too much.

Taking unnecessary risks?

Whilst Birmingham City should get promoted this season, the money they are spending does put them in a position of risk.

If they don’t go up at the first time of asking they may find themselves in financial bother and that could put more pressure on the staff and players than is already on them.

Boss Chris Davies is stepping into his first senior management role and despite having experience in the backroom teams of Liverpool and Rangers, being the number one is a different challenge.

It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure and whether he can have his squad live up to the high expectations this season.