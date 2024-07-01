birmingham city, Birmingham City set to confirm signing of Huddersfield Town target

Birmingham City set to confirm signing of Huddersfield Town target

1 July 2024
2 minute read

Birmingham City have successfully hijacked Huddersfield Town’s move for Alfie May, as per Darren Witcoop.

Birmingham City are looking to take League One by storm this season.

They were relegated from the Championship in May alongside Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

All three clubs will be hoping to bounce back at the first time of asking, but the Blues are making some huge strides in the transfer market.

May, 30, scored 23 goals for Charlton Athletic in League One last season. The versatile attacker has now spent three campaigns in the third tier between the Addicks and Cheltenham Town and in each season he has managed over 20 goals.

Huddersfield Town had their sights on May, but Birmingham City swooped in late to hijack the deal. Now, Witcoop has confirmed he is set to sign for the Blues with the Terriers missing out on the experienced attacker.

Competition rivals

Both clubs will be eager to achieve promotion this season.

League One can be a tough league to get out of though and both clubs must make sure they prepare efficiently over the summer.

Chris Davies is adding guaranteed goals to his ranks with May. The 30-year-old will score for the Blues and he will win them points they otherwise would miss out on. The third tier promotion race is hard to call this early on, but it does seem likely Birmingham City will be there or thereabouts.

A blow for Charlton Athletic

The Addicks will be looking to improve on last season’s finish in the bottom half.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Nathan Jones has the ability to take his side forward, but whether they are ready to make a top six push remains to be seen.

Losing May will weaken their squad and whilst they will get money they can use to strengthen, finding a 20-goal striker won’t be easy.

Charlton Athletic are a team to keep a close eye on as the season approaches as a strong start is vital if Jones wants to kick on at the helm of the Addicks.

