Birmingham City keen on move for Rangers man

Birmingham City are keen on a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson, according to a report by The Scottish Sun

Birmingham City are interested in an ambitious move for the Scottish Premiership man this summer as they prepare for life in League One. They are gearing up for their first full season under the guidance of new manager Chris Davies following his arrival from his role at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Goldson, 31, is the latest player to be linked with a switch to the Midlands as the Blues look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship. They slipped out of the second tier after finishing in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

According to a report by The Scottish Sun, Davies is eyeing a surprise swoop for the Wolverhampton-born man as they look to bolster their defensive department. He still has two years left on his contract at Ibrox and is believed to be on the highest earners in Phillipe Clement’s squad.

Birmingham City eye defender

Birmingham City could see Goldson as someone to bolster their options at the back.

Rangers signed him back in 2018 and he has since been a great servant to the Glasgow outfit.

He has made 309 appearances for them in all competitions to date, 48 of which came in the last campaign, and he has scored 23 goals from the back.

The centre-back has helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup since making the move up to Scotland.

Goldson also helped his current team reach the Europa League final back in 2022 but they were beaten in Seville by Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

He started his career at Shrewsbury Town and broke into their first-team before playing 120 games, as well as having a loan spell away at Cheltenham Town to gain experience.

Brighton snapped him up in 2015 and he spent three years with the Seagulls before Rangers came calling.

What next?

Goldson would be an ideal addition Birmingham City but it would be a surprise to see him join them based on the fact his deal runs out in 2026.

It would require a hefty amount of money to bring him to St Andrew’s, although the Blues are heavily backed these days.

They landed Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell over the weekend and he will compete with Ryan Allsop for the number one spot.